Safer driving through Pembrokeshire's £60m A40 improvements scheme is being encouraged by giant road safety signs created by local schoolchildren.

Workers on the Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross by-pass have reported incidents of dangerous driving and speeding through the roadworks since work began in January.

And contractors are now hoping that the striking signs designed by youngsters from Narberth CP School will help reinforce the 30mph speed limit and 'no oveertaking' restrictions which are temporarily in place throughout the roadworks.

The schoolchildren's signs will be put in place along the length of the roadworks

Year 4 and 5 learners were invited to the A40 improvements construction site earlier this year to learn about construction and archaeology. After their visit, they took up the challenge to help safeguard those who work and drive through the scheme by creating their own safety signs.

Griffiths, who are the principal contractor for the design and construction of the 6km route, reviewed the entries and picked five of their favourites, which were then transferred into large signs that will be placed at various points along the scheme between Llanddewi Velfrey and Redstone Cross.

As a reward, Narberth School were invited back to the A40 project office for the grand unveiling of the winning entries and for the artists to see their finished road signs.

The pupils were suitably kitted out for their visitor, which included an inspection of the site's 'rubber duck' excavator

Andrew Davies, project manager for the scheme said: “The speed limits and no overtaking restrictions are important to the scheme due to the hazardous nature of the A40, with vehicles and workers crossing the active carriageways regularly.

"Increasing road safety has been further emphasised by the number of incidents we have experienced with our workforce located on or near the road.”

“Construction of a new A40 comes with inherent risks and it is vital that motorists really think about these when travelling through the working areas.

"We wanted to highlight the message for motorists to slow down and we are very thankful for the creativity and contribution shown by pupils of Narberth CP School, and we hope that they will be proud of their work to help promote road safety for our workers and for the motorists that use this road”.

Whilst at the site, pupils had a chance to learn about updates on the scheme and enjoy some of the large machinery and work vehicles that are currently in use.

There was great excitement at the massive dumper than can carry a 25 ton load

Maria Cox, a teacher at Narberth CP School added: “We would like to thank Griffiths for giving the children an opportunity to be part of the project and to learn what goes into a scheme of this scale.

"Our pupils were incredibly happy to be able to be part of improving road safety and we hope to continue learning about the scheme as the project progresses.”

The project team encourage motorists to look out for the newly installed signs along the A40 and to take heed of their safety messages.