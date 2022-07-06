People looking for work in Pembrokeshire can gain valuable experience while giving something back to the community by helping out at a local pet food bank, which supports struggling pet owners.

Cariad Pet Therapy is running an employment support programme at its Haverfordwest pet food bank to help people gain workplace training, experience, and skills.

Last year the pet food bank was filmed as part of ITV’s Good Morning Britain’s One Million Minutes campaign.

Cariad was also presented the Good Morning Britain, One Million Minutes animal loneliness award by Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer.

The employment support project is called arcaid - an anagram of Cariad- is currently supporting participants. It has further volunteering opportunities available with immediate starts.

Cariad Pet Therapy has received funding from the European Social Fund through the Welsh Government to support people aged 25 and over who have been out of work for 12 months to enable them to return to a work environment.

The placements aim to offer meaningful volunteer placements and signpost aspirational employment opportunities; provide vocational training to raise skills, knowledge, and confidence; utilise strengths and interests as the key foundations to see value in the workplace and enable a socially inclusive work environment that ensures equality for all with an emphasis on wellness and emotional health.

“We are grateful to WCVA for supporting us with the funding and the project guidance,” said Cariad’s quality and development manager, Robert Thomas.

“We have already had have participants move onto employment after volunteering with us which is a positive outcome.

“We find our environment is a supportive one where we help pet owners who are experiencing financial hardship.

“Pet food poverty is something that impacts many pet owners and pets, especially with the rise with the current cost of living.

“To date the pet food bank has donated over 135,000 pet food meals across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire”

Cariad Pet Therapy is a Disability Confident Employer .To find out about volunteering, please contact Robert Thomas on 07388542316 or via www.cariadpettherapy.co.uk. You can also visit Cariad Pet Food Bank at 113 City Road, Haverfordwest, SA61 2RR where it is open Mon – Thu 9am – 1pm.