There will be a chance to enjoy farrier demonstrations, horse and carriage rides and loads more family fun, as CADAMM opens its doors for its first working open day since before Covid.
The Cardigan and District Agricultural and Maritime Museum (CADAMM) day will take place at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Eglwyswrw, this Saturday, July 9 from 11am until 4pm.
Admission will be £5.00 each for adults and children go free.
There will be a varied timetable for all the family including a fun dog show; vintage machinery and horse working demonstrations; horse and carriage rides as well as farrier and sheep shearing demonstrations.
There will also be tractors, classic cars and engines, craft stalls, a car boot sale and play areas.
The event’s president will be Mr John Evans, Castle Lodge, Eglwyswrw.
There is ample parking, cafe and toilets on site.
For more details, please call Emyr on 01239 614 32, Enid on 07846 989 590 or the farm on 01239 891 107.
