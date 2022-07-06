A Pembrokeshire man who admitted murdering an 18-year-old girl in Pembroke last December will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, 7 July.
Lily Sullivan’s body was found in the Mill Pond area of the town in the early hours of Friday December 17.
Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, was due to stand trial for murder on June 20.
He had previously pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
In a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, June 13, Haines changed his plea to guilty.
Appearing via video link wearing a red t-shirt with a shaved head and beard, Haines spoke to confirm his name.
After admitting to murdering Ms Sullivan he could be seen rubbing his head in his hands.
More than a dozen of Ms Sullivan’s family members were sat in the public gallery of the court.
Miss Sullivan's family released a statement following her death saying: "Lily was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone.
"The family are very thankful to all of Lily's friends for their support."
