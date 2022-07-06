An international cast of star singers will perform Puccini’s famous opera La Boheme at Rhosygilwen this weekend.

The opera which plays on July 8 and 9 is directed by Cardiff based Welsh singer, Sian Cameron.

The cast includes well-known local baritone Gwyn Morris as Colline, Scottish tenor Seamus Begg as Rodolpho, Zita Syme as Mimi, Katrine Kirkman as Museta, American bass Ryan Ross as Marcello and Welsh National Opera’s James Southall as conductor and pianist.

Rhosygilwen’s summer opera is one of the highlights of the season with the venue being commonly referred to as the Welsh Glyndebourne for its gentle countryside setting in north Pembrokeshire amidst an idyllic landscape.

Dame Margaret Price once referred to the hall as having one of the best acoustics she had experienced.

The audience is invited to take a picnic and enjoy the interval with friends in the gardens adjacent to the concert hall, Neuaddydderwen.

Set in Paris of 1840 La Boheme contains some of opera’s best-loved music featuring showstoppers back to back – Rodolfo’s famous aria ‘Che gelida manina’ (Your tiny hand is frozen) followed by Mimì’s ‘Mi chiamano Mimì’ (They call me Mimì), and then their soaring love duet ‘O soave fanciulla’ (O lovely girl in the moonlight), which culminates in a beautiful floated high note for the soprano.

Tickets are available on line on Rhosygilwen.co.uk. For those wanting to book an interval supper they can call Rhosygilwen directly on 0123941387.

