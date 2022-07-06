A 17-year-old para-athlete from Pembrokeshire won three gold medals at the National Junior Athletics Championships last weekend.

Michael Jenkins, from Haverfordwest, was crowned U18 champion in the discus, javelin and shotput events at the championships, held in Coventry.

Michael has been a member of Pembrokeshire Harriers Athletics Club for almost half his life, and he is really making a name for himself in athletics.

Several weeks ago, Michael broke the F38 discus world record at the Welsh Senior Championships, throwing 55.92m and breaking a record which has stood since the London 2012 Paralympics.

Reflecting on his performance, Michael said: “This event is important as it helps everybody be included in competitions. It gives lots of disabled people a chance to compete and have fun.

“My best event over the weekend has been the discus, I was really pleased with my performance. Because of the success I’ve had with it recently I’m being a little bit too hard on myself on how I have done today, but I am happy with how it has gone.”

A total of 126 athletes took to Coventry Athletics Track to compete in the event organised by national charity Activity Alliance.

Kirsty Clarke, Director of Innovation and Business Development for Activity Alliance said: “Congratulations to Michael and to all the athletes who took part over the weekend. This event is a fantastic example of how impactful sport can be on athletes’ lives with many going on to form sporting careers.

“Over the years we’ve watched some of these young stars turn into international superstars. And for those young people who do not want to follow the podium pathway, they reap the benefits of a quality active experience, that lasts a lifetime.”

Michael in action at the National Junior Athletics Championships

The annual event has been a firm favourite for over 40 years, often giving a first glimpse of the next elite athletics superstars.

This includes the likes of seven-time Paralympic gold medallist Hannah Cockcroft, triple Paralympic silver medallist Kare Adenegan and triple Paralympic gold medallist Aled Davies, who all started their career at this junior competition.