The staff of Sunderland Ward at South Pembrokeshire Hospital are taking part in a bed push to raise funds for wellbeing activities.

The bed push, which is planned for the July 16, was a regular challenge before it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first post-Covid bed push, the staff will be pushing an old bed with a mock patient inside while dressed as superheroes and villains.

The planned route begins at South Pembrokeshire Hospital, Pembroke Dock at 1pm on the Saturday afternoon, heads out to Pembroke and then returns to the hospital.

The funds raised will go towards on-ward patient activities to promote wellbeing. Staff are also hoping to fund a local artist to come to the Ward and do some creative sessions with patients.

Rebecca Richards, senior sister on Sunderland Ward, said: “This is a gruelling six-mile challenge. We welcome all donations and supporters along the route on the day of the challenge.”

Katie Hancock, fundraising officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We are really excited to see the Sunderland Ward staff take on a bed push again! It’s going to be fun to watch, so if you can support the team please do.

“A big thank you to all the staff for organising and taking part in the event, we hope you have fun!”