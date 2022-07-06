PROM season has arrived to send off year 11 pupils from compulsory education and on to the next chapter in their lives.
15 and 16-year-olds across Pembrokeshire have spent the past few weeks sitting their GCSE exams with the reward of prom to celebrate their time with friends at school before moving on to the next stage of their lives, whether that be sixth form, college, apprenticeships or work.
We’re putting together a piece to celebrate those who are leaving school in 2022 by showcasing those beautiful dresses and amazing suits on display.
Are you a student who attended prom this year? Or a parent whose child/children got glammed up for the event?
Let us know by filling out the form here: https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/prom/ or email elizabeth.birt@newsdesk.co.uk
