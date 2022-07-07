A community cooperative is offering free energy advice to local people in the light of spiralling energy costs.

Cwm Arian Renewable Energy Ltd (CARE) is running the Pembrokeshire Smarter Energy Support Service for the 2nd year running after securing funding.

Smart Energy GB’s In Communities fund will help CARE provide information about smart meters and promote the importance of monitoring and managing energy use to households.

This year’s main target group is the over 65s but information is available to all who want it.

CARE will continue to support the rollout of smart meters for every household through the Pembrokeshire Smarter Energy Support Service (P-SESS).

The service has become a familiar provider of home energy through social media and attending and hosting events across Pembrokeshire.

“The current energy crisis with rising fuel costs is very much in the news now and all households have become more conscious on the need to save energy and reduce household bills,” said CARE’s Gerry O’Brien.

“Having a smart meter and in-home display fitted could help you understand where you are spending money on energy.”

He added that smart meters come with an in home display (IHD) which shows you the amount of energy you have used in pounds and pence in near real time.

An accessible in-home display (AIHD) can be helpful for people who are blind or partially sighted, have difficulties using their hands or wrists, or have difficulties with memory loss.

You will need to ask your energy supplier for an AIHD when booking smart meter installation. P-SESS can help and advise you on this.

Information on smart meters and other home energy advice can be found on the P-SESS Facebook page and information about CARE can be found at www.cwmarian.org.uk.

The Home Energy Advice team can be contacted by telephone (01239 920 201), email: energy@cwmarian.org.uk or over social media.

They will also be attending many local community events and shows across Pembrokeshire and neighbouring counties this year.

Any other local organisations that would like a presentation at their own events are encouraged to contact Gerry O’Brien at CARE on 01239 920 201 or email energy@cwmarian.org.uk