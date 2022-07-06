The Welsh language pressure group Cymdeithas yr Iaith has placed posters on Conservative offices in Haverfordwest and Narberth calling for a Property Act.

The group, which is also promoting a protest for a Property Act on the Eisteddfod Maes, also placed posters on offices in Llandudno and Anglesey.

They claim that the Conservatives "have shown they are on the side of those with a vested interest" by tabling a debate in the Senedd today (Wednesday, July 6), which "will make it easier for second homes owners to avoid paying tax on a second home."

Speaking on behalf of the Nid yw Cymru ar Werth (Wales Not For Sale) campaign, Osian Jones said: "Tabling this a debate in the Senedd today shows that those who have a vested interest and who benefit from the system as it is will not give up without a fight.

"We must make a stand on behalf of all those who want to find homes in their communities.

"We will continue the fight on the Eisteddfod field by holding a rally to put pressure on the Government to introduce a comprehensive Property Act."

Earlier this year new rules were introduced which mean that a holiday home must be available to rent for at least 252 days a year in order to avoid paying second home tax.

The Conservatives will present a debate to revoke that rule.

Cymdeithas is calling for a Property Act that would ensure the right to a home locally; plan for local needs; empower communities; prioritise local people; manage the rental sector; provide sustainable homes and invest in communities.

Posters placed on the Conservative offices in Haverfordwest