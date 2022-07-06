A photographic exhibition which celebrates the inspirational women of a Pembrokeshire town will be unveiled next week.

WOWW NOW! at Narberth Museum features 20 large and striking photographic portraits by Mohamed Hassan of women in the local community.

They include a family doctor, a refugee, a headteacher, fundraisers and charity workers.

There are also 50 smaller images of women at work in the town.

The girls from PlumVanilla cafe were snapped as part of the project. Picture: Mohamed Hassan

Photographer Mohamed, who lives in Neyland, has had his work on show at the prestigious Mission Gallery, the National Waterfront Museum, the Trajectory Showcase Competition Exhibition in Shoreditch, London, and the National Portrait Gallery.

The exhibition, which opens on Wednesday July 13, is the culmination of Narberth Museum’s three-year Women of West Wales (WOWW) project, which was set up to ensure that the stories of local women are not lost or erased from history.

Collaborating with other museums, heritage groups and organisations, the project has created a digital museum (woww.narberthmuseum.co.uk) where the diverse legacies left by women in this corner of the world can be discovered.

Narberth Museum's volunteers. Picture: Mohamed Hassan

WOWW NOW! aims to leave an archive of images for future researchers to learn about the remarkable women of Narberth in 2022.

Entry to the exhibition is included in the museum admission fee and is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am to 5pm

