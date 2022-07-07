A Pembrokeshire hotel has won a top UK accolade at a prestigious hospitality awards ceremony.

The Grove of Narberth scooped the title of UK Independent Hotel of the Year at the Cateys 2022.

Now in their 39th year, the hospitality awards, run by The Caterer magazine, are recognised as the ultimate accolade in the industry.

Celebrations at the Cateys from members of the Grove team. Picture: Steve Dunlop Photography

The awards ceremony took place yesterday evening, Tuesday July 5, at London’s Grosvenor House and was attended by a small group of team members representing the wider Grove team, who were following the results back at the five-star hotel in Pembrokeshire.

The Grove team said they were 'beyond thrilled' to have won this award, having previously been shortlisted in this category in both 2017 and 2020.

Hotel director of Grove of Narberth, Thomas Ferrante, said: “I could not be prouder of what the team at Grove have achieved this year.

"Winning this award is a testament to their skill, professionalism, and absolute dedication to continuously creating memorable moments and joy for their guests in this beautiful corner of Wales.”

The Grove is only one of three five-star hotels in Wales.

The Grove is part of thr Seren collection of Welsh hotels and restaurants by the sea, which includes Saundersfoot's acclaimed Coast restaurant.

Seren's managing director, Neil Kedward, said: ‘We continue to raise the bar at Grove in every aspect of the operations and in the quality of the rooms and facilities.

"It’s been a tough few years but we managed to stay on our front foot throughout. Congratulations to Thomas and his whole team who are all simply amazing. The future is bright in the ‘Land of Song’!"

The Cateys Awards recognises and rewards the most talented individuals, the best establishments, and strongest performers in the hospitality industry across the UK.

They are regarded as a true celebration of the excellent levels of service provided by hard-working and dedicated individuals who deliver incredible results.

The winners, along with those shortlisted, were chosen by a group of esteemed industry judges.

The 2022 Lifetime Achievement award went to Jeremy King, the restaurateur behind London’s restaurants The Wolseley, The Delaunay and Brasserie Zédel.

Robin Sheppard, president of Bespoke Hotels, was handed the Special Award to honour his achievements in leading the UK’s largest independent hotel group.

Hélène Darroze received the International Outstanding Achievement Award for her accomplishments as a chef guiding her three restaurants in London, Paris and Provence, which currently hold a total of six Michelin stars.

This year’s Chef Award went to Lisa Goodwin-Allen, executive chef at Northcote, and other awards included Andrea Antona, winner of Restaurateur of the Year – Independent, and Fallow who won the Newcomer Award.

Editor of The Caterer, James Stagg said: “It has been striking to witness just how imaginative hospitality businesses have been in delivering exceptional guest experiences over the last 12 months, despite battling incredibly challenging trading conditions and a full-blown staffing crisis.

"This year’s Catey winners have demonstrated that, despite such operational challenges, the industry continues to innovate and create opportunities to impress.

"They define what’s so special about hospitality. Delivering exceptional experiences time after time and maintaining the highest standards of business performance. Congratulations to all our winners.”