SIMON Hart MP has suggested that he will not be stepping down from Boris Johnson's cabinet after a flurry of resignations.

Hart, who represents Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, revealed he will not be resigning from the post of Welsh Secretary.

This follows two resignation letters written to Prime Minister Johnson yesterday evening (Tuesday, July 5), from Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Since then, 16 Conservative MPs have stepped down, including one Welsh MP (Virginia Crosbie, MP for Ynys Môn).

Mr Hart, who faced Welsh Questions in the Commons, has yet to comment directly on Mr Johnson's leadership following the resignations of Mr Sunak and Mr Javid.

Plaid Cymru MPs Liz Saville Roberts and Hywel Williams sarcastically waved goodbye to Mr Hart.

👋 @LSRPlaid and @HywelPlaidCymru sarcastically waving goodbye at Tory Secretary of State for Wales, @Simonhartmp is everything right now pic.twitter.com/eRfXFE7gTY — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 (@OwsWills) July 6, 2022

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, July 6, Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, directed towards Simon Hart: "Time and again the Secretary of State has been rolled out to defend the indefensible on behalf of the Prime Minister.

"Two cabinet ministers have gone, his PPS [Parliamentary Private Secretary] has gone, it isn't business as usual, is it? When will he [Mr Hart] be going?"

Mr Hart insisted it was "business as usual in the Wales Office" and he was "proud to repeat" that "we are getting on with the Levelling Up Fund, the Community Renewal Fund and the Shared Prosperity Fund - investment across every part of Wales".

The Welsh secretary urged her to "come and join us in the endeavour to improve the lives of people in Wales, rather than using rather cheap political opportunities to do the opposite".