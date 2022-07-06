A new teaching block will be built at a popular Welsh-language school in Haverfordwest.

Ysgol Caer Elen, on Withybush Road, opened in 2019 and is a three to 16 ‘through age school’.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s application for a detached teaching block within the school grounds was approved on Tuesday, July 5.

A singular storey, modular building measuring 38metres by 9.8metres, with four teaching rooms, storage and toilets will be built in part of the existing play area.

One letter of representation raised concerns regarding “the loss of amenity area resulting in over development of the school” but planning officers found that the “scale of the building would ensure adequate amenity space for the school will be retained.”

Parents have been told by the school that the early years provision will be divided into three classes, instead of the current two.

No objections were made by the head of infrastructure regarding detrimental impact to existing parking arrangements and a planning statement adds that as it will serve existing students “the teaching building will not generate any additional parking requirement” nor have a detrimental impact on highway safety.

“The proposal will provide much needed additional welfare and classroom accommodation to serve the needs of the comprehensive school,” it states.