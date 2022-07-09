Sites in Pembrokeshire have been named in the top ten places in the UK to camp this summer, according to a new study.

The research, conducted by ATS Euromaster, looked at the best hidden gem camping locations across the UK.

Abereiddy was named fifth in the list, as it also topped the Wales-wide list. Eco Caerhys Camping was named as the area’s hidden gem.

A spokesperson said about the area: “Abereiddy, a small hamlet in Wales, is a perfect place to get away from it all and immerse yourself in the beauty of the Pembrokeshire coast.

“Eco Caerhys Camping in St Davids offers wild meadow camping at an organic farm on the Pembrokshire coastline. It’s a great place for active people, with surfing nearby.”

MORE NEWS

Haverfordwest came in at eighth on the UK-wide list, while also finishing second in Wales, just behind its north Pembrokeshire neighbour.

The Three Fields Campsite was named as the county town’s camping hidden gem.

“Haverfordwest is the attractive and ancient county town of Pembrokeshire, steeped in history with a castle and museum, which used to be the prison governor’s house," said a spokesperson.

“The Three Fields Campsite is a spacious site with a private toilet, shower and firepit at each pitch, situated just 10 minutes from the town.”

Two Dorset locations came out as the top two locations (Wareham and Dorchester), ahead of Winnats Pass in the Peak District and Truro in Cornwall.