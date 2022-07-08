A ROAD in Pembrokeshire will be closed for around two weeks later this month.
The ‘unclassified’ U3192 road towards Tredrissi, near Nevern will be closed for a fortnight according to a public notice placed by Pembrokeshire County Council in the Western Telegraph on July 6.
The notice states that the closure will come into place on Monday, July 25 and last for approximately two weeks ‘or until works are completed.’
The works in question relates to gas works that are needed to be carried out. The closure will affect the section of the road from the junction with the C3209 road to Newport, east to its junction within the vicinity of the property known as Cwmcenau.
All traffic other than exempted vehicles will be prohibited from using the stretch of road while the closure is in place. An alternative route will be along the U3193 road at Tredrissi and C3029 road to Newport.
