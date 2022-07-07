Several drivers were reported for speeding as Dyfed-Powys Police officers conducted speed checks in Pembrokeshire.

The speed checks were conducted in the Freystrop area on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 6, as Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit reported several drivers who were seen to be exceeding to speed limit.

The limit in the area where the speed checks took place is 30mph, with some drivers seen going above the limit, and one driver going at more than double the limit.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “A number of drivers were reported for exceeding the 30mph limit, the fastest of whom was doing 62mph.”

The roads policing unit arrested a man the day before in Jameston, and then charged him with several offences.

The man was charged with two counts of aggravated taking without the owner’s consent, drink driving, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The unit’s spokesperson said: “He has since been bailed to attend at court later this month.”