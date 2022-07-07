TWO roads in Haverfordwest will be closed for a week later this month.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a public notice in the Western Telegraph on July 6 which stated that the roads – Horns Lane and Pig Bank – will be closed to allow telecom works to be carried out.

The closure will come into effect on Wednesday, July 27 and last for seven days ‘or until the work is complete.’

During this period, all vehicles will be prohibited from using the roads unless under an exemption category, but pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

The roads will be closed as below:

  • Horns Lane from the junction with Hill Street, west to the junction with Pig Bank.
  • Pig Bank from the junction with Horns Lane, south to the junction within the vicinity of the property known as Lammas.