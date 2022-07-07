THE Western Telegraph Camera Club is full of beautiful pictures from across the county of Pembrokeshire.
Here we look at some of their recent scenes - from adorable animals to moody skies.
If you want to join our camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
MORE NEWS:
- Joyful hug marks magic moment when a little dog's cliff ordeal ended
- Town's wonderful women are photographed for new exhibition
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here