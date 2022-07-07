THE Western Telegraph Camera Club is full of beautiful pictures from across the county of Pembrokeshire.

Here we look at some of their recent scenes - from adorable animals to moody skies.

Western Telegraph: Carew Castle. Picture: Liam WoolleyCarew Castle. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Cow near Stack Rocks. Picture: Helena PhotographyCow near Stack Rocks. Picture: Helena Photography

Western Telegraph: Neyland. Picture: Donna DaviesNeyland. Picture: Donna Davies

Western Telegraph: Puffins on Skomer Island. Picture: Steve HowellsPuffins on Skomer Island. Picture: Steve Howells

Western Telegraph: Queen's Baton arriving in Goodwick. Picture: Philip Haskett-SmithQueen's Baton arriving in Goodwick. Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith

Western Telegraph: Reed bunting. Picture: Alan MerrettReed bunting. Picture: Alan Merrett

Western Telegraph: Broadhaven. Picture: Jackie EvansBroadhaven. Picture: Jackie Evans

Western Telegraph: Fishguard Bay. Picture: Christopher WaltersFishguard Bay. Picture: Christopher Walters