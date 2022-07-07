Applications for permission to speak – and in some cases vote – on matters councillors may have interests in were the main focus of this week’s standards committee.
The Pembrokeshire County Council committee met on Tuesday, July 5 and discussed applications from county and town and community councillors.
Councillors Simon Hancock, Vivien Stoddart, Michael John, Aeron Carey, Michael Williams, Tessa Hodgson, and Mike Stoddart all had their applications – two each in the case of the Stoddarts – approved in full or in part, with requests to vote not always approved.
Newly elected councillor Alec Cormack also applied for dispensation to speak on matters related to a public car park lease at Heritage Park, Pleasant Valley with a prejudicial interest identified due to his role with the “pressure group” Stepaside and Pleasant Valley Residents Group.
His application was not granted by the committee.
Further information was required from Cllr Brian Hall before a decision on his application to speak and vote on matters relating to Valero and RWE power station would be taken, the committee decided.
The committee is aiming to improve the detail provided in applications and each is considered on its own merits and is “not a renewal” members were reminded.
