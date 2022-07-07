PART of a layby outside a Pembrokeshire school will be out of action for five weeks.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a public notice in the July 6 edition of the Western Telegraph stating that the layby off Glangleddau, outside Wolfcastle School, will be closed off to traffic.

This will begin on Monday, July 25 and will last for five weeks to allow for a compound and works area to be set up for works on the school.

During this time, traffic – except for exempted vehicles – will be prohibited from using the layby, but pedestrian access will be maintained.

