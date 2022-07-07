Live updates of Lewis Haines sentencing at Swansea Crown Court

- The sentencing of Lewis Haines has been unexpectedly adjourned after the Crown Prosecution raised new evidence.
- Judge Paul Thomas QC told the court that the Crown has raised a 'sexual element' in their case which could have major implications on Haines's sentence.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here