Live updates of Lewis Haines sentencing at Swansea Crown Court

By Sarah-Jane Absalom

  • The sentencing of Lewis Haines has been unexpectedly adjourned after the Crown Prosecution raised new evidence.
  • Judge Paul Thomas QC told the court that the Crown has raised a 'sexual element' in their case which could have major implications on Haines's sentence.

