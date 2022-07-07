Boris Johnson has resigned as Conservative leader in the face of a mass exodus of Government ministers.

In a statement outside Number 10, he said the process of choosing a new leader “should begin now”.

He added he will continue to serve as Prime Minister “until a new leader is in place”.

Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:

12.50pm

Boris Johnson’s tumultuous time in office:

12.45pm

Mr Johnson thanked Tory voters for their support, saying: “I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time, thank-you for that incredible mandate, the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979.”

12.38pm

Mr Johnson said he had tried to persuade his Cabinet it would be “eccentric” to change Prime Minister now, but “I regret not to have been successful in those arguments”.

He acknowledged that “in politics, no-one is remotely indispensable”.

12.35pm

Boris Johnson said he is “immensely proud of the achievements of this Government”, from getting Brexit done to getting the UK through the pandemic, and leading the West in standing up to Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

He added: “I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks.”

12.30pm

In his address to the nation, Boris Johnson said “the process of choosing a new leader should begin now”, and that he will continue to serve until his successor is in place.

He thanked voters who secured the Conservative majority in 2019, and said he had fought over the past few days to continue in his post “because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you”.

12.25pm

A lectern has been set up outside 10 Downing Street and staff are assembling outside Number 11 ahead of Boris Johnson’s statement.

Speakers have been put out so the throng of press gathered opposite can hear him.

12.20pm

With all eyes on Number 10 as the minutes tick down to the Prime Minister’s statement in which he will confirm his resignation, Downing Street continued to fill the gaps in the ministerial team.

The latest appointment was Andrew Stephenson as minister without portfolio, who will attend Cabinet.

Andrew Stephenson MP @Andrew4Pendle has been appointed Minister without Portfolio. He will attend Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/5nK4vNKwcx — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 7, 2022

12.15pm

Shailesh Vara has been appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Downing Street said.

Shailesh Vara MP @ShaileshVara has been appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland @NIOgov. pic.twitter.com/s0SR4Z8COd — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 7, 2022

It came hours after Brandon Lewis quit the post, joining the ranks of Conservative ministers leaving office in a move against Boris Johnson.

His resignation had been condemned by Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill, who claimed Mr Lewis had “abandoned any pretence of acting with the ‘rigorous impartiality’ required of him under the Good Friday Agreement”.

She added: “He has shamefully placated the DUP by giving them political cover in denying the electorate the democratic representation they are entitled to.”

The Stormont Assembly remains collapsed amid a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP is refusing to nominate ministers to the Executive or a speaker to allow the Assembly to function until the UK Government takes action on the post-Brexit arrangements.

12.05pm

Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation at 12.30pm.

12pm

Downing Street has appointed Robert Buckland as Welsh Secretary.

The Rt Hon Sir Robert Buckland QC MP @RobertBuckland has been appointed Secretary of State for Wales @UKGovWales. pic.twitter.com/wjlh1EdZFW — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 7, 2022

11.55am

Despite finally bowing to pressure and resigning as Tory leader, it seems Boris Johnson now faces a battle to continue on as Prime Minister until his successor is chosen by the party.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Johnson “can’t cling on” and must be removed immediately.

He threatened to use a Commons vote of no confidence procedure to attempt to oust the Prime Minister unless he hands over the reins to another premier.

Sir Keir told reporters in Westminster: “He needs to go completely. None of this nonsense about clinging on for a few months.

“He’s inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson must resign as Prime Minister immediately (PA)

“We’re stuck with a Government which isn’t functioning in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“And all of those that have been propping him up should be utterly ashamed of themselves.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey agreed, saying Mr Johnson should resign as Prime Minister today.

He told the BBC: “It is quite possible to have an interim Government, there is a Deputy Prime Minister, there could be an interim Cabinet appointed.”

11.50am

James Cleverly has been appointed Education Secretary, following the resignation of Michelle Donelan after less than two days in the role.

The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP @JamesCleverly has been appointed Secretary of State for Education @educationgovuk. pic.twitter.com/s0VV4cjSBv — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Ms Donelan has said she will donate the almost £17,000 she is entitled to in redundancy pay to charity.

11.42am

Downing Street has announced a series of appointments to Government, including Greg Clark as Levelling Up Secretary, replacing Michael Gove.

The Rt Hon Greg Clark MP @GregClarkMP has been appointed Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities @luhc. pic.twitter.com/UdfDgIlToo — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 7, 2022

Kit Malthouse is now Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office after the Prime Minister.

11.40am

A large gap is emerging between Labour and the Tories in the latest opinion polls, as the Conservative Government remains engulfed in crisis:

11.35am

Boris Johnson needs to spend another 28 days in the post of Prime Minister before he can say he outlasted Theresa May.

Mr Johnson has clocked up 1,079 days of his premiership, but Mrs May managed 1,106 days in the job between 2016 and 2019.

If the Prime Minister can remain in office until August 4, despite signalling his intention to resign, he will have outrun his immediate predecessor.

If Boris Johnson is unable to remain Prime Minister while the Tories elect a new leader, he will have had a shorter premiership than his predecessor Theresa May (PA)

11.20am

Boris Johnson is expected to make ministerial appointments as he seeks to continue in office despite his imminent resignation as Tory leader.

A Number 10 source said the Prime Minister will “shortly make new appointments”, despite preparing to address the nation and confirm he is standing down.

With an exodus of Government ministers and their aides in the past few days, some have questioned who Mr Johnson can find to fill the vacancies – some of which are on his Cabinet.

To Labour MP Barry Sheerman’s suggestion that Mr Johnson could turn to the Opposition to fill the gaps in his top team, Cabinet Office Michael Ellis said: “I thank him, but his services are not required and the reason his services will not be required is because there are a plethora of talented and dedicated individuals on the benches behind me who will serve in this Government.”

Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has been fending off questions in the Commons over whether the Government is still functioning (House of Commons/PA)

11.10am

There is no need for a general election following Boris Johnson’s resignation, a number of Conservatives have insisted.

Former minister Sir Bob Neill said in the Commons it “might be in everyone’s interests” to speed up the transition to a new Tory leader, but he added: “There’s no need for a general election at all and there’s plenty of precedent for that.”

Fellow ex-Tory minister John Whittingdale asked Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis to make clear there will not be a general election after the Prime Minister is succeeded.

He said: “Can I invite my right honourable friend to pre-empt the Opposition by making clear that Margaret Thatcher, David Cameron, Tony Blair, Theresa May, all left office and were succeeded by new leaders and new prime ministers without there being a general election and that the ship of state sales on?”

Mr Ellis replied: “He is, of course, completely correct.”

On the resignation of several senior ministers and the inability of Mr Johnson to replace them, Mr Ellis stressed that the Government will continue to function, and he added: “Other secretaries of state can deal with the issues for other departments, constitutionally and legally in necessary circumstances.”

11am

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader following a mass exodus of his ministers:

10.55am

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner echoed the sentiments of many within her party – and among some Tories – by warning Britain currently has “no functioning Government”.

Asking an urgent question on the functioning of Government in the Commons, Ms Rayner said: “It will be good news for the country that the Prime Minister is to announce his resignation. He was always unfit for office. He has overseen scandal, fraud and waste on an industrial scale.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner warned the Government is not functioning amid an exodus of ministers (House of Commons/PA)

“But the chaos of the last three days is more than just petty Tory infighting. These actions have serious consequences for the running of our country.

“In the middle of the deepest cost-of-living crisis of a generation, with families unable to make ends meet, a dangerous war in Europe threatening our borders, and a possible trade crisis in Northern Ireland, Britain has no functioning Government.”

But Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis responded: “The business of Government continues, supported in the usual way by our excellent civil service.

“There will be continue to be ministers of the Crown in place, including in all great offices of state. We must continue to serve our country, constituents and the general public first and foremost.”

10.50am

Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings has warned against allowing him to stay in office until a new leader is chosen by the Tories.

Mr Cummings wrote on Twitter: “Evict TODAY or he’ll cause CARNAGE, even now he’s playing for time & will try to stay.

“No ‘dignity’, no ‘interim while leadership contest’.

“Raab shd be interim PM by evening.”

10.40am

Sources close to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss say she is cutting short an official trip to Indonesia and will issue a statement shortly.

Ms Truss is widely seen as a potential leadership contender.

It came as Tory peer and pollster Lord Hayward said there will likely be “up to 10 people” openly considering putting themselves forward to be Conservative leader.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is likely to be a contender for the Tory leadership (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said there may be pressure for Boris Johnson to stand aside and for Dominic Raab to become acting prime minister.

Attorney General Suella Braverman has already said she will put her name into the ring in a leadership contest.

Other contenders are likely to include Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Ben Wallace.

10.30am

As business continued in the Commons despite the chaos within Government, opposition MPs took the opportunity to gleefully mock their Tory counterparts.

At Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport questions, Labour MP Kevin Brennan joked: “With the announcement just now that the Prime Minister has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party, will his temporary occupation of No 10 Downing Street over the summer qualify as a short-term holiday let?”

Unimpressed culture minister Nigel Huddleston replied: “I’m sure the honourable gentleman is enjoying himself.

“That is nonsense. But I think the important thing to make very, very clear as you can see today, Government continues.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has been a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

And Labour’s Lucy Powell told Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries: “I’m not surprised at all to see the Secretary of State still in her place.

“I had no doubt whatsoever that she would be the last woman standing supporting the Prime Minister while all around her collapses, including her own ministerial team.

“I did wonder, though, whether by this morning not only would she hold all the ministerial offices in her own department, but several other Cabinet posts as well.”

10.25am

A Cabinet minister who has been a vocal ally of Boris Johnson in recent months has suggested he does not want him to continue until October.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Twitter: “What a depressing state of affairs. So much needless damage caused.

“We now need a new leader as soon as practicable. Someone who can rebuild trust, heal the country, and set out a new, sensible and consistent economic approach to help families.”

I’m on Teesside today launching a £400m investment – a new offshore wind factory that will employ hundreds of local people. Westminster is a mess, but this investment – and those jobs – will outlast any PM. The wheels of Government must continue in the meantime (2/2) — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) July 7, 2022

10.20am

Boris Johnson’s premiership has been one peppered with gaffes, miss-steps and forced apologies:

10.15am

Boris Johnson is already facing calls to immediately step down as Prime Minister, including from some within the Conservative Party.

Tory MP Nick Gibb said after losing so many ministers, Mr Johnson “has lost the trust and authority required to continue”.

He added: “We need an acting PM who is not a candidate for leader to stabilise the Government while a new leader is elected.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Johnson needs to leave Government with immediate effect.

The Foyle MP said: “Boris Johnson has debased the office he holds, he has fundamentally and indelibly damaged public confidence in politics and public life, and his death grip on power has prolonged a period of government that will be characterised by law-breaking, scandal and sleaze.

“He should now leave Government immediately.”

The world’s media remains gathered outside 10 Downing Street to await Boris Johnson’s statement to the nation (James Manning/PA)

10.05am

With Downing Street and the entire Government engulfed in chaos and uncertainty, there was a stark warning that the UK could soon plunge into recession.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said gas prices temporarily spiking at £7 a therm and oil prices peaking at 147 US dollars a barrel would see inflation reach 11% and push the economy into a recession, as defined by two consecutive quarters of falling output.

In its fiscal risks and sustainability report, the OBR said this scenario would see gross domestic product fall 4% below its baseline scenario, before quickly recovering as energy prices fall.

Government measures to tackle the crisis would add £30 billion to public debt in 2023-24 and £63 billion by 2026-27, it estimated.

10am

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on whether the Queen has had any communication with Boris Johnson on Thursday morning.

The Queen is at Windsor Castle and the Court Circular recorded she held her weekly audience by telephone with Mr Johnson on Wednesday evening.

Boris Johnson during his audience with the Queen at Buckingham Palace earlier in his premiership (PA)

09.55am

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there will be “widespread relief” that Boris Johnson is resigning.

But she questioned whether it is “sustainable” for him to remain Prime Minister until the autumn.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the problems at Westminster ‘run much deeper than one individual’ (PA)

She tweeted: “There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable?

“Boris Johnson was always manifestly unfit to be PM and the Tories should never have elected him leader or sustained him in office for as long as they have.

“But the problems run much deeper than one individual.

“The Westminster system is broken.”

09.50am

A number of ministers have vowed to stay in post, with most citing the need to ensure the continued smooth running of their departments.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and security minister James Heappey both said they would continue to serve no matter who the PM is, saying they have “an obligation to keep this country safe”.

Mr Wallace said “the public would not forgive us if we left these offices of state empty”.

Meanwhile, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said she will remain in office to ensure the “wheels of government keep turning… especially at DWP which helps the most vulnerable in society”.

09.42am

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the news (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said it is “good news” that Boris Johnson is resigning, but the Labour leader added: “We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government.”

He said: “The Tory Party has inflicted chaos upon the country during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. And they cannot now pretend they are the ones to sort it out.

“They have been in power for 12 years. The damage they have done is profound.

“Twelve years of economic stagnation. Twelve years of declining public services. Twelve years of empty promises.

“Enough is enough. We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government.

“We need a fresh start for Britain.”

The Conservatives have overseen 12 years of economic stagnation, declining public services and empty promises. We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government. We need a fresh start for Britain. pic.twitter.com/uMxRTomXX9 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 7, 2022

09.40am

Environment minister Rebecca Pow has become the latest minister to resign from the Government.

She tweeted: “Earlier this morning I tendered my resignation as Environment Minister. Values, integrity and the morals by which I live are at stake, and the needs of the country must always come first.”

And resigning as deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, Luke Hall said he felt “there is no choice”.

In a letter to the Prime Minister written before it was announced Mr Johnson had agreed to step down, Mr Hall said: “I have taken the view that there must be parliamentary oversight of the inevitable leadership contest.

“However there are others who can provide that. The current situation is clearly untenable.”

09.35am

George Freeman, who resigned as science minister on Thursday morning, said Boris Johnson must apologise to the Queen and advise her to call for a caretaker prime minister (UK Parliament/PA)

Boris Johnson needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty & advise her to call for a Caretaker Prime Minister. To take over today so that Ministers can get back to work & we can choose a new Conservative Leader to try & repair the damage & rebuild trust. https://t.co/v3Pe3cFDph — George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) July 7, 2022

09.30am

The pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.

09.25am

A Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.

09.14am

Boris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.

The scale of the exodus of ministers made Boris Johnson’s position impossible (UK Parliament/PA)