STAFF at Werndale Hospital near Carmarthen have been recognised for the quality of their patient care at the annual HealthInvestor Awards.

The prestigious Private Hospital Group of the Year award is presented to an organisation showing excellence in its delivery of care, commitment to the community and innovation within healthcare.

Werndale was also recognised for their initiatives to support staff in their career progression and wellbeing.

The latest figures show 98% of Werndale patients were satisfied with the overall level of care, 98% would recommend them to family and friends, and 98% rated nursing staff as excellent or very good.

In addition, independent analysis of hip and knee procedure outcomes at hospitals saw them score above the independent sector average.

Circle Health Group, which owns Werndale, scored 8.4 versus the average of 7.8 in the hip category, and registered 15.4 as opposed to 13.9 in the knee category.

The award, presented to Circle, also noted the extraordinary contribution the teams at Werndale had made to the community.

In 2021 alone, Werndale partnered with Air Ambulance Wales and raised £1,205 to support the charity’s work.

In addition to the charitable work, Werndale was recognised for its commitment to support staff through a series of wellbeing initiatives and career development opportunities.

The judges were particularly impressed with the launch of the Be Heard survey at the hospital.

The survey looks to empower staff to feedback on everything from the working environment at the hospital through to their own career ambitions.

Building directly on the feedback from this survey, the Grow Your Own campaign supported staff to work towards specific qualifications, from nursing degrees with partnered universities to bespoke management programmes and MBA qualifications.

As a direct result of this support for staff at what is a challenging time for healthcare workers, Werndale and Circle were recognised as being a Top 20 Best Large Company to work for.

At the heart of Werndale’s approach to treating patients is a commitment to the community they serve.

“The award is a testament to what an amazing year 2021 was for Werndale Hospital with considerable investment into the facilities and services on offer to patients in west Wales,” said Paolo Pieri, CEO of Circle Health Group.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what our staff and doctors have achieved.”

Werndale Hospital is the headline sponsor of the West Wales Health & Care Awards, which take place at Pembrokeshire County Showground on Thursday, September 15.

Nominations can be made by visiting newsquestevents.co.uk/western-telegraph-health-care-awards.