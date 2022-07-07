A Pembrokeshire man has been arrested and charged with four counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
Robert Daye, 63, from Narberth, was taken into custody on Monday, July 4, where he was arrested and charged by Dyfed-Powys Police officers.
A spokesperson from the force said: “Robert Daye, 63, was charged with four counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child and appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 6th.”
He appeared at the magistrates court, where the court case was rejected and sent to Swansea Crown Court, where the case will be heard on Wednesday, August 3.
