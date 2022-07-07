Prince Charles visited the market town of Narberth today (Thursday, July 7) and met with the people of the area, as he showed his support for the High Street independent shops.

The Prince of Wales arrived after his visit to St Govan’s Chapel earlier this morning, as the royal car stopped at Market Square, by Andrew Rees and Sons Butchers.

He first met with representatives, including Samuel Kurtz MS and Simon Hart MP of Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Cllr David Simpson of Pembrokeshire County Council and mayor of Narberth, Glinys Meredydd.

Prince Charles' first stop was with Andrew Rees, before walking up High Street, shaking hands with the people queuing up to meet him.

Prince Charles at Andrew Rees and Sons Butchers. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

One resident said: “I love days like this. I have been a royalist all my life, and I have met him a few times over the years, but never in my hometown. This is a very special day for all of us here.”

MORE NEWS

As he was shaking hands with members of the public, he stopped and spoke with a group of four Ukrainians, who had moved from Kiev to Narberth in May.

Ukrainian Olga said: “The Prince came up to me. It is my first time meeting a prince, and it was very exciting. He shook my hand and spoke to me about how beautiful Ukraine is.

“I said a big thank you to him, and to everyone in Narberth and the UK for welcoming us.”

The prince receiving a gift from one of Narberth's children. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The shops he visited included The Golden Sheaf Gallery, Ultracomida and Happy Planet Green Store.

His last stop was to Hwb Narberth, where he was presented with a gift basket, before he left for his next engagement in Lampeter.

Marc Tierney, county councillor for Narberth Urban, said: “I am really excited his Royal Highness has come here. This visit was at the request of Clarence House, and I hope he enjoyed visiting our vibrant and rural town.

“The streets have been filled with well-wishers. The Royal Family is a great institution of the UK and it was a pleasure to meet the prince on his visit.”

The prince meeting with Pembrokeshire's political representatives. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography