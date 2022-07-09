HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, July 6.

Dennis Robert Tidswell (Pembroke)

Dennis Tidswell of Pembroke passed away peacefully on June 24 aged 99 years. Much loved husband to the late Beryl, loving father to Josephine and the late Jennifer, and grandfather and great grandfather to much loved family. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

In his unique style, Dennis requested no funeral service and to have a cremation without any attendees. It was his further wish that there should be a celebration of his life for close family and friends in the near future. The family request no flowers but, if desired, donations to Paul Sartori, www.paulsartori.org or through the post to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP (made payable to Paul Sartori Foundation).

John Griffiths (Tenby)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on June 25 of John Griffiths, he was aged 89 and lived on Serpentine Road, Tenby. John was predeceased by his wife Renée, but will be sadly missed by Sue and Paul, David and Anne and their families.

The funeral service takes place on Thursday, July 21 at St. Mary's Church, Tenby at 11am followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth 12.15pm. There will be immediate family flowers only with donations in memory of John made payable to R.N.L.I. Tenby c/o Funeral Directors, Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Caroline Mabel Olive Mcknight (Pembroke)

With great sadness, we announce the passing on June 22 of Caroline Mabel Olive McKnight of Freeman's Walk, Pembroke. Lovingly remembered by her husband, Malcolm, children, Christopher, Ann, David, April and Lucretia, their families, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, July 14 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for The Morriston Hospital League of Friends may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Ruth James (Narberth)

The death occurred at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Wednesday, June 22 of Ruth James, she was aged 96 and lived in Springfield Park, Narberth. Ruth is survived by husband George, son Mike, daughter Cary, sister Ann and families.

A memorial service will be held at St Andrew's Church, Narberth on Wednesday, July 20 at 2pm. There will be family flowers only, donations if desired, can be Ade payable to "The Stroke Association" c/o Funeral Directors W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd, The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Bernard Williams (Goodwick)

Suddenly but peacefully on Sunday, June 26 at Withybush Hospital, Bernard of Goodwick. Beloved husband of Megan, loving father of the late Hayley, and will be sadly missed by all the family.

Funeral service on Friday, July 8 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 1pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 2:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Diabetes UK Cymru' or 'British Heart Foundation Cymru' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Karen (nee Boswell) Davies (Pembroke)

Karen Davies of Elm Grove, The Green, passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 21. She was 60. A much-loved wife, mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

The funeral took place on Wednesday, July 6 with a service at St. Mary's Church, Pembroke at 11.30am followed by a private cremation service for family and close friends. Following the service, there will be a reception at Pembroke Dock Quins Rugby Club for those who would like to pay their respects to Karen and celebrate her life. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Karen for The National Autistic Society (Pembrokeshire Branch) may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

John Salmon (St Davids)

Passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 2. Beloved husband and soulmate of Farida. Dearly loved father of Julie and Garry. Greatly loved by his family and all who knew him.

Following his wish there will be a strictly private family service and burial at Berea Chapel. Donations in memory of John if desired for Berea Congregational Chapel c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, funeral directors, 62 New Street, St.Davids SA62 6SU

Dr. Donald (Doc) Cumpsty (East Williamston)

Dr. Donald Cumpsty (Doc) aged 89 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 3 from fragility of old age in the arms of loved ones at home in Brotherhill Farm, East Williamston. Beloved husband of Janet, treasured dad to Helen, Julian and Alison. Much loved 'Grandad Don' to Alex, Josie, Richard, Matt, Anna, Sophie, Ellie and Freya.

There will be a private funeral service. If you wish to make a donation to R.N.L.I or Paul Sartori Foundation in memory of Don, please send donations via the website www.ecthomasandson.co.uk The funeral arrangements are being carried out by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680

Vincent James Simes (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred after a long illness on Thursday, June 30 of Vincent James Simes, known as 'Vince the Prince', aged 89 years of Glenview Avenue, Pembroke Dock. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Dearly loved dad of Pauline, Chris, Phil, Dianne and Liz. Cherished grandad and great grandad.

Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, July 12 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. There will be immediate family flowers only with donations, if so desired for Pembroke Haven Nursing Home (Residents fund) c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Jasmine Phipps (Haverfordwest)

Jasmine passed away at Withybush Hospital on June 22 aged 68 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service on Wednesday, July 13, 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Jasmine for Wales Air Ambulance can be sent to Ty Elusen, Ffordd Angel, Llanelli Gate, Dafen, Llanelli. SA14 8LQ. Light refreshments will be served at Haverfordwest Golf Club following the service at Parc Gwyn. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Ellen Woodward (St Florence)

The death occurred peacefully at her home in St. Florence on June 28 of Ellen Woodward, she was aged 63. Ellen will be sadly missed by her husband Tony, children Jessica and Simon, mother Heather, brother and sister-in-law Mark and Maeve.

The funeral service takes place on Wednesday, July 13 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am There will be family flowers only with donations in memory of Ellen made payable to either War on Want or Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk