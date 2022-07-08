Wander anywhere in the countryside at dusk when colours fade and daylight slips away and you get a sense of something other-worldly lurking; a world of ancient mysteries and shadowy traditions.

Such moments are the inspiration for the paintings, etchings and sculpture of five artists showing at Narberth`s Oriel Q Gallery in Mad Shadows - Mute Ghosts, which opens today,, Friday July 8.

Jessie Woodrow, from Abergavenny, identifies closely with the landscape she paints, particularly as late summer sliding into autumn produces the feeling of being between two worlds.

Dove by Sophie Woodrow

Whereas her daughter, Sophie Woodrow, peoples this strange gap with even stranger delicate - but definitely collectable - porcelain beings, full of attractive but mysterious detail.

MORE NEWS

This fairy-tale quality is carried over in the work of Pembrokeshire artist Flora McLachlan, whose poetic images are steeped in myth and legend. She studied literature at Oxford and says her work “sets the scene for a story, but leaves it untold” - creating the dreamlike quality of an ancient landscape.

Forgotten traditions and tales are also the inspiration for her sister Rosie McLachlan.

Living and working in Northumberland, she uses the blood red clay from a local riverbed to create her spirit houses and totemic sculptures, carefully fired over four days in an anogama kiln without the use of a pyrometer - a method which requires constant attention to regulate the temperature.

Nightshade by Jacqueline Alkema

Cardiff-based Jacqueline Alkema is the fifth exhibitor in this group. Her interest in Dutch and Flemish portraits has led to creating arresting female images. Elegantly dressed, they stare out at you, engaging the onlooker in almost brazen invitation to a challenge.

The exhibition can be seen at Oriel Q gallery, 11 Market Street, Narberth SA67 7AX from today, Wednesday July 8, to August 6 on Wednesdays to Saturdays, from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, see orielqnarberth.com

Are you running an event and want people to know about it?

Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events/