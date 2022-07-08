Archaeologists excavating an important Pembrokeshire burial site have been given more time as they race to uncover a site which is being quickly lost to the sea.

Dyfed Archaeological Trust is leading a team at Porth y Rhaw, St Davids to learn more about the site – which is disappearing due to coastal erosion.

This is the third season of community excavation, and the funding from Cadw, the National Trust and the Nineveh Trust, with support from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park - along with help from an enthusiastic team of volunteers– is allowing the trust to recover irreplaceable archaeological objects and information before they are lost to the sea.

The excavation was due to finish on July 8 but the team has been granted additional days at the site which means the dig will now finish on July 14.

The archaeologists are currently concentrating on excavating a large stone-built roundhouse. Finds, including pottery and a blue glass bead, show that this house was lived in in the Roman Period.

Ken Murphy of Dyfed Archaeological Trust, said: “Porth y Rhaw fort is an important site which can tell us a lot about life in Iron Age and Roman Pembrokeshire. Previous work has shown us that the fort may have been used for over a thousand years.

"Its interior contains the remains of prehistoric roundhouses, some of which had been re-built several times.

“Porth y Rhaw is suffering from active coastal erosion, much of it has already been lost to the sea, and this will only get more severe as we feel the increasing impacts of climate change.

"It’s essential that we recover as much information as possible before work on the site becomes too dangerous.”

Deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden, who visited the excavation, added: “This amazing site has revealed evidence of 1000 years of occupation, and it really is a race against time and the elements to obtain as much information as we can about the site – which tells us a fascinating story of our ancestors.

"I was also delighted to meet the volunteers working with the trust who have experienced substantial benefits to their own wellbeing as well as contributing to the project.”

You can keep up to date with the news from the Porth y Rhaw excavations by visiting the Dyfed Archaeological Trust social media pages, or if you’re in the area you can visit the site this weekend, 9am-4pm.