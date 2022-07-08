A man sailing in Pembrokeshire waters this week spotted what appeared to be a shark swimming by Tenby North.

Alex Brace, who owns Saundersfoot’s Alex Brace Bike Mechanic, was out with a friend on the evening of Wednesday, July 6, when he saw a fin and tail poking out of the water.

The shark in Alex’s video is believed to be a basking shark, the second largest fish in the ocean, which can grow to a maximum length of 45ft (15.2m).

Although the basking shark is common not too far from Pembrokeshire in the summer months, as they are known to swim around the British Isles, a sighting of one is rare, particularly as far inland as Tenby.

Luckily, there will be no need to close the beaches and get a bigger boat, as the basking shark is known to not attack humans.

The basking shark exclusively feeds on microscopic animals called zooplankton, which it catches by opening its mouth and allowing water to flow over its enlarged gill slits.

MORE NEWS

Alex said: “We have seen seals and porpoises while out sailing, but not sharks. I could see its reflection in the water. It was no more than waist deep.

“I’ve spoken to people who sail around here regularly, and they say that seeing one is rare. It was quite incredible, really.”