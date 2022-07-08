The Prince of Wales visited St Govan’s Chapel near Bosherston as part of a series of engagements throughout the country celebrating Wales Week 2022.

The visit marked the 70th anniversary of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the 10th anniversary of the Wales Coast Path and the 200th anniversary of HM Coastguard.

The Prince took a tour of the 800-year-old sanctuary and its Holy Well, guided by Lynne Houlston, National Park Ranger for the Military Estate.

This was followed by meeting with park authority officers discussing Coast Path cutting machinery and highlighting the vital conservation work undertaken to protect the National Park.

Cllr Di Clements said: “It was a privilege to welcome the Prince of Wales to one of the most dramatic stretches of the Pembrokeshire Coast.

“While every part of the Pembrokeshire Coast has its own unique qualities, the Castlemartin Range is special in that it shows how military activity, history, wildlife conservation and public access can all work together.”

The Prince on a tour of Holy Well

Introductions were also made to representatives from Natural Resources Wales (NRW), who manage the Wales Coast Path.

Clare Pillman, Chief Executive of NRW said: “Celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, the Wales Coast Path will be one greatest legacies that we leave for future generations.

“We are delighted to play our part in the celebration of these special milestones at St Govans alongside The Prince of Wales.”

Representatives from HM Coastguard were also present to meet with The Prince of Wales, reflecting on 200 years' of service.

Tom Larkin, Senior Coastal Operations Officer for St Govan’s, said: “We are extremely proud of reaching our two-hundred-year milestone and were delighted to have the chance to share a little of that history.

“It means a lot that The Prince of Wales recognised our contributions as a team and as an organisation.”

HRH The Prince of Wales during his visit to St Govan’s Chapel

Introductions were also made to those who play a part in the history and management of the Castlemartin Estate.

In recognition of the Park Authority’s long-standing involvement with The Duke of Edinburgh Award, Prince Charles was also invited to meet with Authority officers past and present involved with the Award scheme.

At the end of the visit, Cllr Clements presented The Prince with a specially commissioned print of St Govan’s Chapel in the style of the authority’s award-winning range of traditional retro posters, framed with Pembrokeshire Oak.

The Prince being presented with the print of the chapel