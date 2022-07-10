THE railway was a vital way of getting goods to and from places and for the public to travel further afield.

Since the 1800s, the railways have been used for these purposes across the UK, including Pembrokeshire.

Here we take a look back at what the Pembrokeshire railways looked like from the late 1800s through to the 1950s.

The images were supplied through our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories.

Western Telegraph: Neyland in the 1940s. Picture: Barry JohnNeyland in the 1940s. Picture: Barry John

Western Telegraph: Milford Haven. Picture: Brian HackettMilford Haven. Picture: Brian Hackett

Western Telegraph: Goodwick in 1899 at the opening of the line. Picture: Stephen HughesGoodwick in 1899 at the opening of the line. Picture: Stephen Hughes

Western Telegraph: Neyland in 1926. Picture: Stephen HughesNeyland in 1926. Picture: Stephen Hughes

Western Telegraph: St Clears. Picture: Stephen HughesSt Clears. Picture: Stephen Hughes

Western Telegraph: Neyland in the 1950s. Picture; Peter RadfordNeyland in the 1950s. Picture; Peter Radford

Western Telegraph: Tracks running through Saundersfoot. Picture: Peter MitchellTracks running through Saundersfoot. Picture: Peter Mitchell