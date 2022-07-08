A Pembrokeshire school is partially closed today (Friday, July 8), due to staff illness.

Cosheston VC School is partially closed throughout the day, as staff shortages have hit, Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed.

A spokesperson from the county council confirmed: “The Nursery class (part-time pupils) will be closed today due to staff illness.”

This is the first school in Pembrokeshire to be partially closed since Covid-related staff shortages affected several schools across the county prior to the Easter holidays.