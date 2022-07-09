Our Western Telegraph Camera Club members are always out and about capturing amazing scenes all over the county.

Each week we set them a theme to get snaps of images relating to the theme. This week the theme was the letter 'N'.

We were greeted with images ranging from Newgale, Newquay and Neyland to nuthatches, nests and noses. Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Neyland Marina. Picture: Zoe McLuckieNeyland Marina. Picture: Zoe McLuckie

Western Telegraph: Neyland. Picture: Donna DaviesNeyland. Picture: Donna Davies

Western Telegraph: Noses. Picture: Maria PerkinsNoses. Picture: Maria Perkins

Western Telegraph: Nest. Picture: Rachel ThomasNest. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Western Telegraph: Nuthatch. Picture: Marcus CarrozzoNuthatch. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo

Western Telegraph: Nine swans and cygnets. Picture: Karen MorrisNine swans and cygnets. Picture: Karen Morris

Western Telegraph: Newgale. Picture: Louisa WheelerNewgale. Picture: Louisa Wheeler