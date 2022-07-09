Our Western Telegraph Camera Club members are always out and about capturing amazing scenes all over the county.
Each week we set them a theme to get snaps of images relating to the theme. This week the theme was the letter 'N'.
We were greeted with images ranging from Newgale, Newquay and Neyland to nuthatches, nests and noses. Here are some of our favourites.
If you would like to have your photos featured in the paper and online, why not join our camera club's 2,500 members by searching Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
