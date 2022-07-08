Jacob Davies from Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi scooped a top award at the Triumph Design Awards UK national grand final on Saturday, July 2.

His Design and Technology Product Design A level project ‘Porta LAB’ was awarded the overall winner’s prize.

The judges were particularly impressed with his design of a portable blood centrifuge, to enable easier diagnosis of malaria in remote areas.

The product enables the blood to be separated without the need of electrical power so that malaria can be detected on site quickly and more economically.

The concept can be quickly implemented and its potential to improve and save lives.

Triumph Design Awards overall winner’s trophy 2022: Jacob Davies

The UK national final of the Triumph Design Awards were held at Triumph’s headquarters in Hinckley, Leicestershire.

The competition was open to 16-18 year old UK students of relevant STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) and entrants were challenged to design a product to solve a real world problem.

Design engineers from Triumph Motorcycles shortlisted 21 finalists from across the UK to exhibit their work during the prestigious grand final.

The competition attracted a huge variety of innovative ideas and the engineers had a considerable task to shortlist them.

All entrants had the opportunity to present their projects to senior engineers from the Design department at Triumph.

The judges were looking for evidence in 6 key areas: Engineering, Innovation, Corporate responsibility, Communication, Visual design and Commercial awareness.

Jacob’s stand at the Triumph Design Awards grand final 2022.

Lord Digby Jones, Chairman of Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. attended the awards to speak and award the prizes to the finalists.

Lord Jones said “Every year my faith in the young people of this country is renewed and deepened by the excellence, innovation, courage and ideas that are on display at the Triumph Design Awards.

"I am proud to be the Chairman of one of Britain’s excellent manufacturers; a company that puts the medium to long term at the centre of everything. The Design Awards are evidence of making our philosophy a reality.”

The Triumph Design Awards aims to inspire the engineers of the future by: