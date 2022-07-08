Multi-million pound improvements to the county’s specialist school for children with disabilities are planned as part of the 21st Century Schools Programme.
Pembrokeshire County Council's cabinet will be asked to approve a strategic outline case (SOC) for Portfield School at its meeting on Monday, July 11 before it is submitted to Welsh Government for decision.
The Band B scheme of 21st Century Schools includes improvements to Milford Haven primary and secondary schools, Portfield School and the Pembrokeshire Learning Centre/PRU.
The plan to extend the current Portfield School and demolish the lower school building that is in a poor condition, and utilise other buildings on site is around £30million, including nearly £4million to achieve Net Zero Carbon, funded by Welsh Government.
A report to cabinet notes that the council’s contribution towards the project is more than £6million due to the “75 per cent Welsh Government intervention rate on all special school related projects.”
“The Portfield School capital project will need to be value engineered down to the available funding envelope and if this is not possible, the Council will have to consider funding the shortfall through prudential borrowing,” the report adds.
