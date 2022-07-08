Point Youth Centre is celebrating 20 years of supporting young people across north Pembrokeshire with an open day on Saturday, July 16.

2022: 10.45am - 2pm, celebrating 20 years of supporting young people across North Pembrokeshire!

The event, which runs from 10.45am until 2pm will be fun, interactive, loud, inclusive and predominantly outside.

It will include Samba Doc who will lead a community parade around the town leaving Point at 10.45am and returning at 11.30am.

It will also include a 29.5ft climbing wall and affordable catering, including burgers, hot dogs, veggie and vegan options, by Fine Point Catering - Attendees will also have a chance to shape the future of Point Youth Centre during the event.

Point is a youth drop in centre, located in Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, operating five days a week, 50 weeks a year and catering for all young people aged 10 to 25 years.

READ MORE:

The centre aims to provide opportunities for young people living in north Pembrokeshire to acquire the confidence, self-esteem and skills to overcome the obstacles they may encounter on their journey from childhood to adulthood while also encouraging them to explore their interests and play an active role within their community.

The centre runs activity days during the school holidays, provides cheap affordable after school meals and offers counselling and mentoring services.

Point is also running a raffle which will be drawn on the open day with all proceeds going to help support local young people.

Prizes include £250 credit for a UK holiday let, a Welsh Wool throw from Tregwynt Mill, entry tickets to local tourist attractions, a spa experience and coasteering.

Raffle tickets are available at Point's Printworks building at Parc-y-Shwt, Fishguard, A&E Nichols, Fishguard or by calling 01348 871887 for more information.

If you can't make the event or buy raffle tickets but would like to support Point you can donate at localgiving.org/charity/fishguard-and-goodwick-young-persons-trust-ltd.