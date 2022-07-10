Several planning applications have been sent to Pembrokeshire County Council in the last two weeks.
The applications submitted to County Hall affect areas such as Haverfordwest, St Dogmaels, Tenby and Clunderwen.
There are also many types of applications which have been submitted, which include building new houses, demolitions new tracks.
The full list of proposals sent to Pembrokeshire County Council are:
- 22/0222/AG: Proposed tracks at Rosepool, Cuffern, Haverfordwest, SA62 6HB
- 22/0223/PA: Demolish existing chimney stack and rebuild at Vine House, 3 Merlins Hill, Haverfordwest, SA61 1PE
- 22/0224/PA: External wall insulation and cladding with smooth render and painted finish, replacement front porch and removal of chimney at Rhydyfelin, Mill Street, St Dogmaels, Cardigan, SA43 3DY
- 22/0230/PA: Change of Use - A2 to A3 at Eddies Bookmakers Ltd, Wilton Chambers, 4 Quay Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 1BG
- 22/0248/PA: Demolition of existing garage and timber frame lean-to. Erection of replacement garage and utility at Knapp Farm, Redberth, Tenby, SA70 8RN
- 22/0249/LB: Variation of conditions 2 (approved plans) & 5 (external materials) of 21/0379/PA Alterations, minor extensions and change of use. Ground floor (front): Use classes A1 (Shops), A2 (Financial and Professional Services), A3 (Food and Drink). Ground floor (rear) and first and second floors: Use class C3 (Dwelling Houses) at Natwest, 33, High Street, Narberth, SA67 7AS
- 22/0265/PA: Conversion of existing double garage into annexe accommodation for live in carer at 2 Penally Heights, Penallty, Tenby, SA70 7QP
- 22/0267/PA: Proposed dwelling at Plot 6, Land opposite Tinkers Fold, Cosheston, SA72 4UG
- 22/0280/PA: Construction of new single storey building for the purpose of a vehicle valet facility at F R F Motors Ltd, Haverfordwest, SA61 2XG
- 22/0284/NM: Non-material amendment to permission 18/1017/PA at Globe Inn, Maenclochog, Clunderwen, SA66 7LE
- 22/0287/PA: Extensions, Alterations and Widening of Existing Driveway at 2 Silver Stream, Ffreystrop, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA62 4HA
- 22/0289/PA: Variation of conditions 3 and 4 of 20/0142/PA to allow for an extension of time at Park House Court, Narberth Road, Tenby, SA70 8TJ
- 22/0296/DC: Dishcharge of Conditions 3 (surface water), 4 (biodiversity enhancement) and 6 (finished floor levels) of 21/0306/PA (Replacement dwelling with detached garage) at Dingle Nook, Penally, Tenby, SA70 7QE
