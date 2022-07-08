Pembrokeshire’s cabinet has been recommended to approve an ambitious ten-year plan to provide Welsh-medium education to more children in Pembrokeshire than ever before.
Known as WESP (Welsh in Education Strategic Plan), the plan sets out in detail how the expansion of Welsh-language teaching in the county will be achieved over the next decade, in line with Welsh Government targets.
It follows 12 months of consultation with members of the public, schools, statutory bodies and scrutiny committees.
Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and the Welsh Language, said the authority is proud of its achievements in Pembrokeshire, but there is much more to do.
He added: “The provision of additional Welsh-medium education recently in Pembrokeshire has been incredibly successful.
“Many of our Welsh-medium schools are at capacity, and enthusiasm for our two newer schools in Pembrokeshire – Ysgol Caer Elen in Haverfordwest and Ysgol Hafan y Mor in Tenby – has exceeded all expectations.
“However, we know that in certain areas of Pembrokeshire, not all children are currently able to access Welsh-language education.
“We are delighted to be able to address this in our ten-year-plan.”
The Cabinet meeting will be held on Monday, July 11, and the report can be viewed a HERE.
If the report is approved, it will be effective from September 1.
