Police have launched an investigation after a soldier was killed on the Castlemartin training range near Pembroke.

Sergeant Gavin Hillier, 35, served with the First Battalion Welsh Guards. He was killed in what the MoD have described as a ‘non-operational training incident’ on March 2, 2021.

Today (Friday, July 4) Pembrokeshire senior Coroner Paul Bennet held a pre-inquest hearing into the fatality.

Speaking via video link, Detective Sergeant Jason Thomas of Dyfed Powys Police said his department currently has privacy of the investigation and is awaiting two final interviews to be carried out with serving army officers.

“They’ve both now returned from exercises so we’ll get their statements in the next few weeks,” he said.

Sgt Thomas said that following conclusion of the interviews, the case will be forwarded to the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Once they’ve considered the statements, we’ll be in a position to make a decision on how to proceed,” he said.

Hillier suffered fatal injuries following the incident at the firing range on March 4, 2021, however details of the accident weren’t disclosed at this week’s inquest.

Also present at the pre-inquest hearing was Sgt Hillier’s widow, Karin, his mother, Karen Hillier, and Lieutenant Colonel Ben Reynolds of the MoD and Lyn Spooner of the Health and Safety Executive who both appeared via video link Meanwhile DS Thomas assured those present that he was confident the CPS would be in a position to decide on subsequent proceedings by the autumn.

Coroner Mr Paul Bennett confirmed that a suitable date will be arranged for October.