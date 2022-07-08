Visit Pembrokeshire, the official Destination Management Organisation (DMO) for Pembrokeshire, has announced that Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront has joined the organisation as a new Strategic Partner.

This grows its total number of partners to five organisations, working collaboratively to drive a sustainable future for tourism in Pembrokeshire.

Visit Pembrokeshire works closely with its partners to deliver Pembrokeshire’s 2020-25 Destination Management Plan to ensure that tourism in Pembrokeshire benefits everyone in the most responsible and sustainable way possible.

Ian Edwards, chief executive of The Celtic Collection, comments: “Opening the amazing new Tŷ Hotel at Milford Waterfront has been a really exciting project for The Celtic Collection, and we are delighted to expand our horizons to west Wales and the beautiful county of Pembrokeshire.

“This is a new departure for us, and it has been easy to see why this region has become such a strong magnet for tourists with its wonderful coast and countryside, as well as its many visitor attractions.

A panoramic view from Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront

“We are delighted to strengthen these ties by becoming a Strategic Partner of Visit Pembrokeshire.

“We know we can work together to shine a new light on Milford Haven and to bring more visitors to all parts of the county, boosting the local economy to the benefit of one and all.”

Emma Thornton, chief executive of Visit Pembrokeshire said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome The Celtic Collection as Visit Pembrokeshire’s newest Strategic Partner. Celtic’s experience and relationships within the tourism industry across Wales will bring immense value to our organisation and our efforts to grow tourism for the good of Pembrokeshire in a way that is both responsible and sustainable.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to celebrate and thank our existing strategic partners – Seren, Bluestone, Quality Cottages and The Port of Milford Haven.

“Now, more than ever, we encourage businesses throughout the region to consider the many benefits of joining Visit Pembrokeshire as members or strategic partners.

“As the representative voice of tourism locally, regionally and nationally, it also allows businesses to join forces with fellow forward-thinking tourism organisations to share knowledge, network and work together to secure a sustainable future for tourism in Pembrokeshire. We can’t do this alone and we are indeed stronger together.”

For further details, visit www.visitpembrokeshire.com/industry/membership