ALL staff and visitors to Glangwili Hospital must wear face masks (unless exempt) with immediate effect due to the increasing prevalence of Covid in the community, Hywel Dda has confirmed.

This follows the decision made earlier this week to reinstate both mask wearing and visiting restrictions at Withybush Hospital.

Visiting will continue in general at Glangwili Hospital following the latest review of case numbers, but local ward restrictions are in place.

Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience for Hywel Dda, said: “The pandemic has not gone away, and we are grateful for the ongoing support and efforts of our communities to stop the spread, particularly around more vulnerable people.

“These measures will be continually reviewed, and as soon as it is safe to do so, we will ease these restrictions.”

The health board is stressing the continued importance of the behaviours known to reduce transmission of Covid and other infectious diseases, and the different requirements in place in health and social care settings.

Mandy, added: “We strongly encourage anyone in our locality who has the classic symptoms, or who suspects they may have Covid to isolate and take an LFD test. If positive, we urge people to continue with the same isolation guidance that has been in place – this will help you to rest and recover and protect others from risk of transmission.”

The following measures remain in place at Withybush Hospital (updated 1PM, Friday 8 July 2022): All staff and visitors to Withybush Hospital to wear masks (unless exempt).

Visiting to inpatients/wards is paused, except for end-of-life visits and any visits considered necessary through agreement with the ward sister/charge nurse.

People attending an outpatient appointment are asked to attend alone unless they require the support of a carer/relative.

Testing of all inpatients on admission.

Maternity visiting remains unchanged. A designated birth partner can visit following admission to hospital during pregnancy, throughout labour and following birth. A designated partner can attend antenatal appointments or scans.

Earlier this week, the chief medical officer for Wales, Sir Frank Atherton reminded people to follow simple steps to protect themselves from the risk of catching Covid.

The Welsh Government has extended the availability of free lateral flow testing for members of the public until the end of July.

Visit www.gov.uk and search ‘order rapid lateral flow kit.’

If you, or someone you care for is not online you can telephone 119 between the hours of 7am and 11pm (people with hearing or speech difficulties can call 18001 119). Next week the Welsh Government will update its vaccine strategy with details of the next booster dose in the autumn.

Sir Frank said: “The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. While the vaccine does not completely stop transmission it offers protection against serious illness and reduces the risk of hospitalisation.

“You can still get the vaccine if you haven’t had your full course, or you were too ill to get your spring booster and I would encourage parents to think about getting the vaccine for their children over the summer months to help minimise any disruption to their education during the autumn and winter terms.”