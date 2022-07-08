Pembrokeshire County Council has officially approved a planning application, which will see a new McDonald’s coming to Pembrokeshire.

The planning application will see Pembrokeshire get its latest branch of McDonald’s, as the local authority has conditionally approved the fast-food chain to open a store in Milford Haven.

This comes after McDonald’s opened in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock, with another recently opened in St Clears just over the Carmarthenshire border.

McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd made the application on Monday, May 16, while County Hall decided that it should go ahead on Friday, July 8.

The application means that the former Sartori Home Furnishings Building at Unit G in Havens Head Retail Park will be demolished in order to build the two-storey McDonald’s and drive-thru on that site.

The plan for the site

This comes after Milford Haven Town Council recommended that the application goes forward at the council’s most recent planning, policy and community committee, held via Zoom on Thursday, June 16.

In this meeting, a letter was read, where McDonald’s said they wished to contribute to the local community by adding a further 120 jobs to Milford Haven, and bring further reasons for people to visit the town.

The latest figures available show that McDonald’s contributed £3.43 million to the economy in Pembrokeshire, with 85 per cent associated with the value of the meals sold in restaurants.

Added onto that, McDonald’s supported 215 jobs in Pembrokeshire in 2017, with 185 of them being inside the restaurants.

The fast-food chain would also bring with it its ‘social sustainability’ initiatives, such as the Ronald McDonald House Charities, and acting as community partner to all four UK Football Associations.

In the planning application, McDonald’s spoke about how it will tackle certain issues brought by its arrival, such as residential amenity, noise, lighting and anti-social behaviour, litter.

A spokesperson from McDonald’s said: ““McDonald’s are committed to keeping the areas around their restaurants clean and tidy. All their restaurants are equipped with recycling facilities for customer dining inside and waste bins around the restaurant for those heading to the car park.

“McDonald’s will also conduct a minimum of three daily litter picks for all litter within the vicinity of our restaurant.”

The former Sartori Home Furnishings building, which is set to be demolished