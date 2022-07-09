HAVERFORDWEST featured prominently in an award-winning garden created for the Hampton Court Garden Festival this week by Swansea gardener Sue Kent.

Norman Industries were in partnership with Sue whose garden sets out to prove that disabled people can benefit from gardening and get considerable pleasure out of working with plants.

And Sue is the perfect example of what can be achieved by the disabled. She was born with an upper limb disability caused by the drug thalidomide and used her feet to work on her own garden in Swansea.

And her efforts have been rewarded with a silver-gilt medal from the RHS judges.

“I wanted to show what can be achieved even if you are disabled,” she said.

And her own life has turned upside down thanks to her garden. She sent a video of her garden to Gardeners World and has now become a presenter on the programme and an RHS ambassador.

“Bringing my garden design to life was exhausting but also rewarding and I am very grateful for the help and support I received,” she added.

Sue is a trained masseuse who ran her own business until she retired in January to concentrate on her gardening skills.

“I am particularly proud of the Welsh links in my garden. Everything is recycled and everything comes from Wales from the fencing and steel to the plants.”

And when the show closes the garden will be moved to Scolton Manor Country Park in Haverfordwest.