There was a "fracture of crucial trust" between the Prime Minister, the government and Parliament which could not be repaired.

That is the opinion of Simon Hart MP, who spoke to the Western Telegraph after resigning from his post as Secretary of State for Wales.

The MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire resigned on the evening of Wednesday, July 6, in a letter sent to the Chief Whip.

Hart is one of more than 50 Conservative resignations which have occurred this week, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigning as the leader of the party.

Following his resignation, and that of the Prime Minister, Simon Hart spoke exclusively to the Western Telegraph, saying that looking back, Johnson would have done things differently.

“Could things have been done differently? Yes, probably,” Hart said. “Would he say that if you were talking to him? Definitely. I know there are lots of things he’d wish he’d have done differently.”

Tonight I handed in my letter of resignation to the Chief Whip. pic.twitter.com/MccLho3kKk — Simon Hart (@Simonhartmp) July 6, 2022

He added that “a combination of things” led to Johnson’s resignation.

Continuing, Hart said: “Boris’ strengths are in many cases also his great weaknesses, and I think what we’ve seen is him run out of road as far as that’s concerned.

“I think a combination of things – some of which are his fault, some of which are not – have all collided at around the same time and caused this fracture of crucial trust that you need between the Prime Minister and the rest of the government and the rest of Parliament, in a way that now cannot be repaired.

“Politics is very much like the weather – it does what it does, and at the moment there is that collective view that the manner in which Boris operates has worn thin with a sufficient number of colleagues.

"We have taken the pew that there now needs to be a reset and a change to reflect the world we are now occupying.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing his resignation as Conservative Party leader. Picture: PA

He concluded that he still holds Boris Johnson in high regard, and looks back fondly on his time in his cabinet.

“A lot of what has happened over the last year comes to me as no surprise,” Hart said. “I actually also think that history will judge him well on things like the pandemic and other big world events, like Ukraine and as the expression goes, ‘getting the big calls right.’

“In a funny way, the things I said about the Prime Minister in the past, I stand by. Boris is a wonderfully entertaining, different, anarchic, rebellious, non-conformist politician.

“People said he wouldn’t win a mayoral election in London, he won two. They said he wouldn’t be able to get elected, which he did. They said he wouldn’t become leader of the Tory party, which he did. They said he wouldn’t win a Brexit referendum that he did. They said he’d never win an election which he did.

“His encyclopaedic knowledge on history, geography and the way the world works has been incredibly useful.

“I think in many respects, it’s rather sad. I wish Boris absolutely no evil. I am not resentful, I don’t feel bitter. I think we part with him on a fairly friendly basis.”