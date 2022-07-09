A NEW contemporary art gallery is adding a bit more culture to Pembroke Dock after opening its doors to the public.

The eagerly awaited contemporary art gallery on the sunny side of Dimond Street, welcomed people from 10am today, Saturday July 9.

The debut exhibition is titled ‘Dockside’ which features textures and ambiance cast by molten metal and shadow form.

There is also aluminium sculpture by Dawny Tootes and photography by Pembroke Dock’s own Alan Rowlands.

Established by Dawny Tootes of Hot Slag Foundry, she explains it has a European charm to it.

“This tiny contemporary art gallery has big potential,” said Dawny. “It has traditionally elegant shop frontage with its original features resembling the charm of a Parisian or Dublin side street gallery.

“The warmly lit window features stunning artworks, sculpture, painting, ceramics and photography all proudly on display accentuated by deep colours that draw you closer for a better look.

“Vibrant conversations of the exhibition visitors, artist, curators, collectors and mentors make the allure of the art gallery captivating with its endless potential for those who step inside.

“All are welcome.”

Dawny explained how the opportunity was a ‘life changer’, not just for her professionally, but for all the artists the gallery represents.

She said: “I wish to express my sincere thanks to Pembrokeshire County Council’s Transforming Towns Regeneration Team for enabling a far off dream to come completely true in ways I couldn’t have imagined, your support in the community is very much appreciated.”

Nestled between Cwtch Coffee Shop and Art Gallery and Bargain Booze, Dockside Art Gallery opening hours are: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thur, Fri, Sat and Sun 10am-6pm

Evening viewing can be arranged on appointment.

