A MAN from Milford Haven will stand trial for allegedly assaulting a woman which is said to have included attempted suffocation.

On July 3, at Milford Haven, Warren Harper, of the town’s Precelly Place, is alleged to have assaulted a woman occasioning her with actual bodily harm.

On the same date Harper is also alleged to have affected the ability of his victim to breathe and constituted a battery.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates on Monday, July 4, Harper did not plead guilty to two charges, one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of intentional suffocation.

Thirty-year-old Harper will stand trial at Swansea Crown Court August 1.

He was remanded in custody until the date of the trial.