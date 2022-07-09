A MAN from Milford Haven will stand trial for allegedly assaulting a woman which is said to have included attempted suffocation.
On July 3, at Milford Haven, Warren Harper, of the town’s Precelly Place, is alleged to have assaulted a woman occasioning her with actual bodily harm.
On the same date Harper is also alleged to have affected the ability of his victim to breathe and constituted a battery.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates on Monday, July 4, Harper did not plead guilty to two charges, one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of intentional suffocation.
READ MORE
- 'Serious inconsistencies' heard at Kieran Crimmins inquest
- Poacher who stole £61,751 of fish will only pay £1 as proceeds of his crime
Thirty-year-old Harper will stand trial at Swansea Crown Court August 1.
He was remanded in custody until the date of the trial.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article