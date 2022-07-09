The town of Neyland did itself proud today as hundreds of people lined the streets to celebrate the hundredth anniversary of its first ever carnival.

Brunel Avenue celebrated in style

The floats and walkers gathered outside the Rose and Willow pub near Honeborough Green where they were judged by Chris John and Arnold Boorman, who are both members of the Tyddewi Lodge of the RAOB.

Who said there was s shark off Tenby?

According to carnival organiser Malcolm Hawkins, 2022 saw 'the best turn out ever'.

"This was the first carnival for three years as a result of Covid, and as a result we never expected it would be such an incredible success," he said.

The town gathers on Neyland Green for the start of the carnival

"But as soon as you mention a carnival, the people of Neyland really do give it their all."

Viva Las Vegas!

The people of Neyland certainly know how to brighten the spirits The vast majority of Neyland's streets entered this year's float category and given their exceptionally high standard, the judges had a tough job choosing the winners.

"At our last carnival three years ago, we didn't have a best street competition and this was a bit of an oversight on our part, but this year the response has been incredible," said Malcolm.

What a handsome couple

Smile for the camera, gents

This year's street winners were Riga Avenue, Brunel Avenue and Church Lakes, while the best floats were the Rose and Willow, The Legionnaire, while both High Street and Charles Street shared third place.

Yet another pirate on his way to the marina

The long and the short of it

One of the mightiest presences this afternoon was a 50-foot long truck owned by the Coast to Coast static caravan company based in Waterson.

The Scania R480 can carry up to 44 tonnes in weight and has a 480 horse power engine.

The lorry, driven by HGV driver Ian McCaffrey, was transporting Cleddau Avenue.

The mighty 50 foot long Scania R480 which transported Cleddau Avenue

The Neyland concierge is the smartest in the west!

After congregating on Honeyborough Green, the carnival processed through the High Street before turning into Riverside Avenue to begin its descent to the promenade.

He's still giving it his all

Why way's the buffet?

Neyland Community School were out in force looking for Wally

But this little one got away!

Meanwhile organiser Malcolm Hawkins has confirmed that despite not having a chosen charity for this year's carnival, the committee will still be making a charitable donation following today's event.

"Our main aim this year was to give something back to the people of Neyland," he said. "But we shall still be donating to a charity once we know how much money has been raised."

Finger pickin' good

And as the temperatures soared, so did the carnival's spirits

You have a friend in me

Excuse me, sir!

Meanwhile, Malcolm Hawkins can be proud of the way in which he and his team enabled Neyland to enjoy a day to remember.

"It really has been fantasatic," he said. "But I'm 78 years old and I'm not sure I'm as agile as I once was. So I'm hoping that after 25 years of organising the carnival, 2022 may be my last."

Carnival organiser Malcolm Hawkins

Some of the Harry Potter characters who were on the High Street's winning float

Homemade lemonade was being sold to thirsty carnival goers by young entrepreneurs Zane and Carter, overseen by dad Dan Hart