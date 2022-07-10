The popular Busking for Ukraine sessions in Saundersfoot's Sensory Gardens are back after a month's lay-off.

And organisers Team Littlefoot were delighted to be joined by three Ukrainian visitors to listen to the music in the sunshine on Saturday.

"We were very pleased to welcome three of our Ukraine friends who came along to support the event; they are living with local host familes and really enjoyed their afternoon," said Lyn Sandall from Team Littlefoot.

Local musicians Butch, Steve Whiddett and Rod Haynes kindly gave up their time to entertain an appreciative audience.

A total of £188 was raised, which will be forwarded to Unicef Ukraine.

The next Busking for Ukraine session will be this Saturday, July 16, when Steve Whiddett will take to the stage at 1pm.

Whitland Male Voice Choir will be welcomed to the sessions for the first time when they perform at 2pm for about an hour.

