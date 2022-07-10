A SKIPPER of a local boat rescued a dog that got into difficulties on a cliff.

At just after 7.30pm on Saturday, July 9, Milford Haven Coastguard tasked their inshore lifeboat to reports of a dog being in trouble over the cliff near Point St John - between Pencarnan and St Justinians.

However by the time the lifeboats had arrived the dog had been rescued by local boat Storm Petrel, of Falcon Boats, and its skipper Ffion Rees.

Ffion happened to be one of the long-standing lifeboat crew volunteers off duty.

A D-class lifeboat arrived at scene, however was not called into action.

St David’s Lifeboat Station congratulated Ffion saying, ‘saving lives at sea whether on or off duty’.

There was also an incident in the morning with a kayaker being blown out to sea.

Tenby’s inshore lifeboat was requested to launch at 10.40am following reports of a kayaker being blown out to sea by a strong offshore breeze off Tenby’s south beach.

As the volunteer crew were arriving on scene, the RNLI lifeguards were assisting the person ashore, having paddled out to rescue them.

The RNLI said lifeboat crews gave some safety advice, before returning to station.